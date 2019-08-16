2023: Top Yoruba Leader Speaks On Tinubu Replacing President Buhari

It is stupidity for a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu to think he will be president of the country in 2023, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that this comment came from a chieftain of the pan-Yoruba group Afenifere Ayo Adebanjo.

According to Adebanjo, the purported plan for Tinubu who is a former Lagos Governor to replace President Muhammadu Buhari is mere wishes.

He noted that it was restructuring that gave Tinubu the Lagos State governorship seat in 1999.

The Yoruba leader lamented that the APC stalwart, has, however, backed out on the issue.

”I have always said that Tinubu came to office on the basis of restructuring and till now, he has not denied it,” he told Daily Independent.

“I am not really interested in Tinubu or 2023, what is paramount to me now is restructuring.”

Also, he noted: “Anybody promising Tinubu they will hand over to him in 2023 are just deceiving him. The man deceiving him knows that he is deceiving him.

”Only Tinubu is stupid enough to be thinking that it will be possible for him. Let Tinubu be day-dreaming to think that he will become the President in 2023.

“When that time comes, we shall see but my focus now is on changing the constitution and restructuring the country.”