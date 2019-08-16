2019: Atiku Finally Tells Presidential Tribunal Why He Lost To Buhari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election Atiku Abubakar has said he lost due to a wrong computation.

Concise News understands that Atiku said this in his final address filed to the Presidential Elections Petition Tribunal (PEPT) on Friday.

Atiku is challenging the win of President Muhammadu Buhari during the polls.

According to Atiku and PDP’s lawyer Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), there was a wrong computation of results in 11 states.

The address added that a right computation of the results would give them a margin of a lead of 222,332 votes over President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku and his team noted that these states are Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Yobe, and Zamfara.

Also, they noted that reports tendered by a statistician, one of their witnesses pointing out faults in the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was not challenged by the respondents.

“These reports (P90-K) are unchallenged and remained so as none of the respondents controverted the detailed analysis of unlawful votes extracted from Exhibits PNG1 – PNG3464, PYB1731, PKT1 PKT3377; PKB1 – PKB2105; PB01 – PB03471; PJG1 – PJG 3161; PGB1 – PGB 1911; PBC1 – PBC3598; PKD1 – PKD3334; PKN1 – PKN7159 and PZF1 – PZF 1000 as summarised hereunder,” the petitioners said.

According to them, there were “polling units where Forms EC8A were altered or tampered with to reflect new votes/scores.”

Furthermore, the petitioners noted: “It is submitted that when the votes credited to the parties on account of various errors listed in paragraph 4.54(a) – (f) and (a) – (d), respectively, above are deducted from the results declared in the 11 focal states, the under listed figures now represent the overall lawful votes cast in the presidential election held on February 23, 2019 across Nigeria: “Election result: PDP – 11, 262,978; APC – 15,191,847. Void votes: PDP – 1,836,896; APC -5,988,097.

New result: PDP – 9,426,082; APC -9,203,750.”

Atiku and the PDP had by their petition called on the five-man tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba to announce them the winner of the February 23, 2019 poll or nullify Buhari’s victory.

In their final address filed in response to Buhari’s, the petitioners raised five issues for determination.

One of them included that Buhari was neither duly elected by the majority of lawful votes nor fit to vie for the post.

Earlier, the respondents had, through their lawyers, filed their respective final addresses.

The tribunal had picked August 21 for the adoption of the final addresses by the parties.