Niyi Johnson, ex-husband of Toyin Abraham has shocked his fans by sending his congratulatory message to her on her engagement and baby’s arrival.

Concise News earlier reported the news of the actress’ engagement to colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Since the speculations of the news, fans of Toyin have stormed Johnson’s comment sections on Instagram to shade the actor and his wife, Seyi Edun.

Johnson however, took a bold step to congratulate the actress and her new husband.

Recall that Toyin was previously married to actor Niyi Johnson and separated in 2016.

Speaking on what led to the crash of their marriage, Toyin said : “I would not blame anybody because it takes two to tango. I had my faults, he has his faults too. I think we both brought our negativity into the marriage and it just didn’t work.”

See Jonson’s congratulatory post below