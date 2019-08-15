Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the leader of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, is on his way back to Nigeria, spokesperson for the group has said.

El-zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, had on Monday left Nigeria for India for medical treatment.

They got the approval to travel on the back of an application by El-Zakzaky’s counsel, Femi Falana (SAN), asking for them to be allowed to travel for treatment as a result of their deteriorating health condition.

But Concise News has learned that the IMN mouthpiece, Ibrahim Musa, said on Thursday that El-Zakzaky was returning because of “lack of a breakthrough in the impasse that ensued in the treatment of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky in New Delhi.”

He also said, “In a video message sent by the Sheikh himself, he said that they were given two alternatives; either to commence the treatment on their own terms i.e the government terms or they will be sent back. And that it has been announced to them that they will be sent back and he is praying to Allah that may it be the best option for him and for everybody.

“It is clear to us that the Nigerian government interference and the scuttling of the whole process rather than supervision as ordered bt the court is the direct course of the impasse.

“The government as we know never wanted the medical leave in the first place and as we have seen it did whatever it can to stop it (medical leave) by all means possible and unfortunately it has stopped it.”

The Islamic cleric and his wife had been with the Department of State Services (DSS) since their arrest in December 2015.

They were arrested following a clash between followers of the IMN and soldiers in the convoy of the Chief of Army State, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria.