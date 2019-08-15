Why Buhari Suspended Obono-Obla Revealed

Chairman of the Special Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Okoi Obono-Obla, has been suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged illegal financial dealings.

Concise News had reported that the Nigerian Police on Friday sealed Obono-Obla’s office.

His office, located in Asokoro, was sealed by some armed policemen following a directive from the presidency that Obono-Obla should be relieved of his appointment “immediately”.

A source in the presidency says the Buhari administration might ask the University of Jos to withdraw Obono-Obla’s Law degree.

“The letter conveying his sack was delivered to the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Obono-Obla’s supervising ministry,” the source told newsmen.

“He may himself face criminal prosecution on matters related to his alleged financial dealings, as uncovered by the ICPC upon investigation.

“He may, in addition, face prosecution with regard to his academic credentials, specifically the WAEC certificate issue.

“Government may ask the University of Jos to withdraw his Law degree and the Nigerian Law School to debar him from practice.”