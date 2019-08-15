Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has reacted to the public apology tendered by her estranged boyfriend Iceberg Slim.

Concise News earlier reported that Iceberg Slim took to Instagram to apologise to the actress on the things he did while they were together.

He wrote, “Dear @julietibrahim thank you for everything. You loved me unconditionally, even at my lowest points, and only wanted honesty and love in return.”

“I lied, I cheated, I took your love for granted… and in turn, I brought ridicule and shame to you. From the bottom of my heart, I apologize. “Why now?” you may ask”

Responding to the apology during a programme on Accra Fm, the beautiful actress said she had forgiven him a long time ago, adding that the time of the apology was not auspicious.

She said “I feel like it’s coming too late but I appreciate the fact that he’s apologizing and clearing the air.”

“I remember when news of our break up started making the rounds; everybody was attacking me. I have no idea why people always choose to attack the woman when there is a breakup,” she added