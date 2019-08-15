The Federal Government has dismissed reports that its Social Investment Programme, N-Power, had been embroiled in corruption.

In a statement issued in Abuja by the Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office, Justice Bibiye, the government said that there are also no N-Power ghost beneficiaries.

According to the statement, the government had demonstrated the political will in the execution of the programme that had set up processes and procedures to curb it from corruption and other forms of sharp practices.

Bibiye said: “We are aware that some persons have assumed the role of perpetual pessimists of the social intervention programme following the institution of processes and procedures that frown on selfish tendencies and corrupt practices at the NSIO.

“We, however, owe it a duty to Nigerians to continue to set the records straight whenever naysayers come up with falsehoods to mislead the public.

“We wish to state categorically that there are no N-Power ghost beneficiaries neither is the programme embroiled in corruption as alleged by those who have decided to see nothing good in the scheme.”