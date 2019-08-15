UEFA Announces Three-man Shortlist For Player Of The Year Award

The European football governing body UEFA, on Thursday, announced their final three-man shortlist for the Men’s Player of the Year award.

Among the list are the usual suspects Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal), Lionel Messi, (Barcelona and Argentina) and new entrant Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool Netherlands).

One of the three will be named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

A statement from UEFA’s official website read: “Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk have been nominated for the 2018/19 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year award.

“The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners – during the group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 29 August. The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.”

Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League and was top goalscorer at the finals. He also won his first Serie A title.

Van Dijk won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, he also reached the UEFA Nations League final.

Messi was the top goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League, he won the European Golden Shoe and also picked up his tenth Liga title.

See the rest of the top ten:

4 Alisson Becker (Liverpool & Brazil) – 57 points

5 Sadio Mané (Liverpool & Senegal) – 51 points

6 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt) – 49 points

7 Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid & Belgium) – 38 points

8 Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus & Netherlands) – 27 points

9 Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona & Netherlands) – 27 points

10 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City & England) – 12 points