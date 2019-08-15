Paris St-Germain (PSG) have rejected offers from Barcelona and Real Madrid for Brazilian superstar Neymar, Concise News reports.

According to BBC Radio 5 Live, Barcelona are believed to have offered 100m euros (£92.4m) plus Philippe Coutinho.

It was gathered that Ivan Rakitic was discussed with the French club as part of the deal for the 27-year-old forward.

Also, Real have put forward a deal that includes money and Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

The French club asked for Vinicius Junior but Real Madrid did not put his name in the frame.

Neither bid has been accepted, but it is believed that PSG would prefer to sell to Real Madrid.