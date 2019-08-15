Three soldiers have reportedly died when troops of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday foiled a Boko Haram attack on Molai village in Borno State, Concise News reports.

The troops engaged the insurgents in a gunfight in Mammanti, a deserted village near Maiduguri, the state capital.

The insurgents who came in large numbers were on their way to attack Molai, a settlement barely two kilometres away from the capital city before the gun duel broke out.

Sounds of explosions and ammunitions in the dead of the night had thrown not only Molai residents in panic but also some parts of Maiduguri where the people found them disturbing.

Soldiers around Mammanti who had been on red alert had, however, faced the assailants squarely, foiling their plans to infiltrate Molai village or go beyond.

The gunbattle which begun at about 10pm is said to have lasted till 2:30am on Thursday when the last gunshot was heard.

It is not clear how many casualties were recorded on the side of insurgents, but military sources confirmed that three soldiers were killed in the battle.

At the time of this report, the spokesperson for Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ado Isa, has yet to respond to the news.