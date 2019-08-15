Victor Osimhen can replace Odion Ighalo in the Super Eagles team, according to a former international Emmanuel Amunike.

Ighalo retired last month after helping Nigeria claim the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Many fans faulted the development, saying the team does not have a replacement for him.

However, Amunike who is a former Tanzania coach believes with Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze, Gernot Rohr will not have issues with Ighalo’s retirement.

”If Ighalo has decided to step down, one issue we have in Africa is that we don’t respect people’s opinion, and we are always afraid of making mistakes,” he told Brila FM.