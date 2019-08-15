Super Cup 2019: What Lampard Said About His Chelsea Team After Defeat To Liverpool

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is proud of his players despite losing to Champions League holders Liverpool in the 2019 UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night.

Concise News reports that former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud put the Blues in front in the 36th minute with a clinical finish.

But the Champions League winners fought back in the second half to take charge of the game.

Senegal international Sadio Mane netted twice.

Jorginho then converted a spot-kick to take the game to penalties, where Adrian saved Tammy Abraham’s decisive spot-kick to allow Liverpool win 5-4.

“I’ve got nothing but pride in the team and the performance, and confidence in what that means,” Lampard, whose team lost 4-0 to Manchester United four days ago in the Premier League, said.

“It was a tough game against a good Liverpool team that had extra time to recover after the weekend. But sometimes football comes down to little moments of luck.

“Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham added an extra dimension when they came on, and were unlucky not to score. Tammy needs to keep his head up because that’s part and parcel of being a top player.”

Lampard also said, “But people keep talking about the young players at Chelsea. Let’s talk about Jorginho and Kante, and I could name a few others. We’ve got a quality bunch in there, a really good group, and we’re working hard. I’m trying to instill the way I want to play and there were so many good things tonight.

“After Sunday, tonight was another level, and we were unlucky not to win. We’ve got three games now till the international break and we’ll try to win them all.”