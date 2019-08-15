Beautiful photos of Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham have continued to flood the internet since the announcement of her engagement and baby’s arrival.

Concise News gathered that the stunning actress and her husband Kolawole Ajeyemi welcomed the newborn in the United States of America, few weeks after their secret wedding in Ibadan.

The news of their engagement and baby’s arrival have however been confirmed by their colleagues in the industry.

Sharing photos of the baby shower, their colleague, Faithia Williams wrote ” we had to keep this under wrap for so long”

Below are some photos gathered from Instagram