The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said that about 4.6 million Nigerians have taken part in the scheme, Concise News understands.

This revelation came from the Director-General, NYSC, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

He noted this on Thursday in Abuja during a media parley with journalists covering the organisation.

According to him, the NYSC has been contributing to the development of the country since it started in May 1973 by a former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon (retd).