NPFL Club Releases Six Players Ahead Of New Season

Ahead of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, Kano Pillars have released six players, Concise News reports.

According to a statement on the club’s official website, the affected players were released based on the report of the technical crew, submitted at the end of the 2018/2019 NPFL season.

Names of the affected players are: Seun Akinyemi, Shammah Tanze, Kamal Sikiru, Danladi Isa, Hamza Abba Tiya and Meshack Chukwabukem.

However, the Federation Cup Champion, also announced they have terminated their contract with Rasheed Afolabi with immediate effect.

Sai Masu Gida finished as runners-up behind champions Enyimba during the abridged NPFL season, but won the 2019 Federation Cup.