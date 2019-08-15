Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has alleged that the condition at the Indian hospital he was taken to is worse than that of Nigeria. In an audio message released on Wednesday, El-Zakzaky described the situation as “worse than a prison setting”.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), who was taken to India for medical treatment, was frustrating the Indian hospital instead of subject himself to medical treatment. Concise News reports that the cleric, who was arrested in 2015 following a clash between his members and military personnel in Zaria, was granted bail on medical grounds, following a Kaduna High Court order on August 5, 2019.