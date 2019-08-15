Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, August 15th, 2019.
1. El-Zakzaky Raises Alarm Over Situation At Indian Hospital
Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has alleged that the condition at the Indian hospital he was taken to is worse than that of Nigeria. In an audio message released on Wednesday, El-Zakzaky described the situation as “worse than a prison setting”.
2. Full Text Of FG Statement: ‘True Story’ Of El-Zakzaky In India
The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), who was taken to India for medical treatment, was frustrating the Indian hospital instead of subject himself to medical treatment. Concise News reports that the cleric, who was arrested in 2015 following a clash between his members and military personnel in Zaria, was granted bail on medical grounds, following a Kaduna High Court order on August 5, 2019.
3. EFCC Arraigns Atiku’s Son-in-Law, Lawyer For Money Laundering
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly money laundering. Concise News reports that Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, was also separately arraigned before Justice Nicholas Oweibo for allegedly laundering $2m, in connection with the 2019 elections.
4. Soldiers Allegedly Kill Many In Lagos Border Community
Some soldiers at Lagos-Ogun border community on Monday night allegedly killed three persons, leaving five others injured, Concise News reports. The soldiers, it was learned, were suspected to be on illegal duty as they opened fire on celebrators of the Isheri Day festival in Kara Community after they were told to stop harassing innocent people.
5. Nigerian Army Reacts To ‘Killing Of Three By Soldiers’ In Isheri
The Nigerian Army has declared that no one was killed by its patrol team at Isheri Olofin Community in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria. Concise News understands that some soldiers reportedly killed three persons on Monday night in the Lagos-Ogun border community. But Army Spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Olaolu Daudu, said that there was no firing by the soldiers on patrol in the community.
6. Taraba Police Killing: Victim’s Family Makes Demand
The family of Insp. Mark Ediale, one of the three Police operatives recently killed in Taraba by soldiers, has demanded an independent probe into the incident to ensure justice, Concise News reports. Andrew Ediale, elder brother to Mark, made the call at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja. The policemen were at Ibi to arrest Alhaji Hamisu Wadume, a suspected kidnapper, said to have been indicted in series of high-profile kidnap incidents in Taraba, when they were shot and killed.
7. Buhari Approves Name Change Of Nigerian Prisons Service
The Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS) is now known as the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) following the signing of the Nigeria Correctional Services Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday. Concise News learned from the Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, the Nigeria Correctional Service is made up of two faculties: the Custodial and Non-Custodial Service.
8. Full List Of 23 Eagles Invited For Ukraine Friendly As Iheanacho, Ajayi Return
Gernot Rohr has recalled Kelechi Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajayi for Nigeria’s friendly against Ukraine on 10 September in Kiev. Concise News reports that while Rohr did not include Iheanacho and Ajayi in his final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Ebuehi was not considered for selection because he was still recovering from a cruciate ligament at the time.
9. UEFA Super Cup: How Liverpool Edged Out Chelsea
Liverpool have emerged as winners of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup by overcoming fellow Premier League side Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Istanbul. With this win, Concise News understands, the Reds have won the Super Cup four times in their history, as goalkeeper Adrian kept out Tammy Abraham’s spot kick to secure victory.
10. AFRIMA 2019: Davido, Tiwa Savage, Simi Among Nigerian Nominees
Davido, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Simi, and Wizkid have been nominated for the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). Concise News reports that Kizz Daniel, Teni, Yemi Alade, and Niniola also made the nomination cut, along side other African artistes, for the 6th edition of the prestigious award.
That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.