Nigerian Govt Changes Twitter Handle

The Federal Government has changed its name on Twitter from @AsoRock to @NigeriaGov.

It made the announcement on the change of Twitter name in a tweet on Thursday.

The government explained that the change of name was necessary to reflect the fact that the handle represents the Federal Government of Nigeria and exists on its behalf.

The tweet read, “NOTIFICATION: Twitter Handle Change | From @AsoRock to @NigeriaGov, to more accurately reflect the fact that this handle represents, and exists on behalf of, the Federal Government of Nigeria.”