Nigerian Army Reacts To 'Killing Of Three By Soldiers' In Isheri

The Nigerian Army has declared that no one was killed by its patrol team at Isheri Olofin Community in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News understands that some soldiers reportedly killed three persons on Monday night in the Lagos-Ogun border community.

According to reports, the soldiers were suspected to be on illegal duty as they opened fire on celebrators of the Isheri Day festival after they were told to stop harassing innocent people.

But the 81 Division of the Army has denied the report.

Army Spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Olaolu Daudu, said that there was no firing by the soldiers on patrol in the community.

“The attention of the Division has been drawn to a story insinuating that soldiers of 9 Brigade on patrol were involved in the killing of three people in Isheri Olofin Community on Aug. 13,” Daudu said in a statement.

“The Division hereby states that the patrol team, in response to a distress call, made a prompt intervention to forestall bloody clash among the ‘Isheri boys.’

“These Isheri boys are allegedly referred to as a dangerous cult group terrorising the community.”

He also said, “However, one of our soldiers got a deep cut on the head arising from the team’s efforts to avert lethal conflict in the community.”

He said the wounded was taken to the Gentalbert Hospital for first aid treatment from where he was subsequently transferred to the Military Hospital.