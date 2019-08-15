Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are yet to be paid their allowance for July, half-way into the new month, August, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that beneficiaries of the scheme have bombarded the N-Power handle to ask questions about the delay.

The scheme, has, however, not given any response to the queries across social media handles.

Also, no official statement has been issued about the matter with some Muslim participants alleging bias on the side of handlers.

Enquiries sent to the N-Power by this online news medium, as at the time of publishing this report, has not been replied.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday said there are no “ghost workers” in the N-Power scheme.

Nigeria’s government started the N-Power scheme as part of its social empowerment programme in 2016.

Thousands of young Nigerians have seen benefited from the empowernment programme.