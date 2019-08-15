Many Nigerians have received messages purportedly from the N-Power tax programme of the Federal Government, Concise News reports.

The news medium understands that the N-Power tax is part of the government’s empowerment programmes for youths.

According to a copy of the message cited by this reporter, it was captioned ” OFFER OF PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT.”

The message urged the recipients to report at their various state venues (attached to the mail).

It read:

OFFER OF PROVISIONAL APPOINTMENT.

Following your records at the recent selection interview, we are glad to inform you with pleasure on behalf of the entire Service Management, The Ministry, the Fed Govt Of Nigeria and other parties whom it may concern that the N-Power has appointed you to the following position;

Post: N-Power Tax(Under The Fed Govt Tax Programme).

Department: Fed Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

NPVN: 858395370JK

Visit The Portal For Verification Immediately: https://www.npower.online

For Further Support: 081-2255-8276(Text Msgs Only).

Screening Date(Individual State Of Origin): Saturday, 17/08/2019(See Your Invitation Letter For Time Schedules & Venue).

However, as at the time of publishing this report, checks reveal that the N-Power scheme did not send the message.

Aside this, there is no announcement of such appointment on any of the scheme’s social media handles which have served as avenues for information dissemination.

The N-Power scheme is a social empowerment programme of the Federal Government started in 2016.

Beneficiaries have not received their stipends for July and are anxiously waiting to do so.