A mother of an unidentified University of Abuja (UniAbuja) student, has reportedly burnt her daughter’s boyfriend with boiled water.

Concise News understands that the 300 level statistics student was introduced to the mother by the daughter, stating she has found a man she would love to settle down with.

The mother of the lady who did not approve of the relationship requested that the boy comes over for some questioning and introduction.

Upon getting to their place, the mother of the girl walked into the kitchen to bring a pot of hot water which she poured on the victim.

As at the time of filing in this report, police have arrested the woman whom they said will be charged to court anytime soon.

See images: