A 35-year-old man identified as Julius Kiptoo has died after he engaged in marathon sex with 50-year-old widow in a maize plantation.

Concise News understands that Kiptoo died in the plantation in Sachangwan-Chebyakwai, Kenya.

According to reports, the young man had engaged in a drinking spree at a local bar before hooking up with the widow whose name is still unknown.

The woman narrated to detectives who arrived at the sex scene how the young man became obsessed with nonstop sex after swallowing a sex booster pill.

She said: “We were headed to the house but he became impatient and demanded that we do it at the maize plantation. However, he started becoming sick in the process before dying instantly.”

Police from the nearby Kiambaa Police station who arrived at the scene moved the body to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) Mortuary.

“This is very embarrassing. We look up to such women for guidance but they are the ones spoiling young people,” said Susan Jerotich, a resident told Nairobi news.