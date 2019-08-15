Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

South-East governors have donated lands for the now-suspended Rural Grazing Area (RUGA), the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has alleged. Concise News had reported that Governor Umahi of Ebonyi restated that the pro-Biafra group has bee banned in the State. The RUGA scheme was meant to settle the crises between herdsmen and farmers in the country. It was, however, suspended following the heated debates it generated from across the country, especially southern Nigeria. Read more here.

Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says that Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state risks death for ‘his prominent role in bringing Python Dance to the South East’. Concise News reports that Kanu, who said this on Tuesday, was reacting to the news of the Ebonyi State government insisting that IPOB remains a banned group. Insinuating that the Ebonyi state number one citizen is a betrayer, the controversial activist writes on his known Twitter handle. Read more here.

Amaka Ekwo, Secretary to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has said Nigeria will not work because it is a “force union,” Concise News reports. Nnamdi Kanu, this online news medium understands, is leading the separatist body which wants a country carved out for the Igbo and some parts of the South-South. Amaka in a statement on Wednesday, alleged that God will not answer the prayers of Nigeria since the nation was not approved by God. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.