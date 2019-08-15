Welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Thursday, August 15, 2019, on Concise News.

Today is the 14th day in August and beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme are still expecting their July allowance, Concise News reports. Payment of allowance for N-Power beneficiaries is normally done at the end of the month or few days into a new one. However, that seems to not be the case for July with beneficiaries yet to get “alert” almost half-way into another month. The handlers of the scheme have thus far not made any statement about the delayed payment. Some Muslim participants of the scheme even accused them of being biased as the 2019 Eid-El-Kabir festivities rolled by.

The Federal Government has said that “there are no N-Power ghost beneficiaries and neither is the programme embroiled in corruption as alleged by those who have decided to see nothing good in the scheme”. Concise News reports that Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO), Justice Bibiye, in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja said that the political-will demonstrated in the execution of the N-Power programme, insulated it from corruption and other forms of sharp practices that marred similar youth empowerment endeavours in the past. Also, Bibiye said the transparency in running the programme was also responsible for its huge impact on its beneficiaries and the economy. He said that media reports highlighting minority views expressed by a few critics who made bogus allegations bordering on corrupt practices in the implementation of N-Power did not reflect the true picture on ground. Read more here.