Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, August 15th, 2019.

The Nigeria Police and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have pledged to provide a level-playing-ground to all aspirants at the forthcoming governorship election in Kogi state, scheduled for November 16. Concise News reports that the Commissioner of Police and INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Hakeem Busari and Prof. James Apam, gave the assurance while addressing some youth in the state. The event, featuring over 500 youth, was a sensitization rally on the need to shun violence during the election. In his remarks at the occasion, Busari commended the youth for their non-violence stance, saying the police, alongside other security agencies, would ensure security of lives and property before, during and after the election. Read more here.

The Attah Igala, Dr Michael Ameh-Oboni II, on Wednesday said traditional rulers are apolitical and insulated from party politics. Concise News reports that Attah who is also the Chairman, Kogi Traditional Council,said this when Rear Adm. Usman Jibrin, former Chief of Naval Staff and governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), called on him for royal blessings at his palace in Idah. Ameh-Oboni said the political game was not about noise-making but about hard work. He, therefore, urged various aspirants jostling for the position of governor in the November 16 governorship election in the state to work hard. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Do enjoy the rest of your day!