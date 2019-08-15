Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, August 15th, 2019, on Concise News.

Armed men in the early hours of Wednesday attacked nine Catholic nuns of Sisters of Nativity Okwungaga, Ugbokolo, Okpokwu local government area of Benue state and snatched their 14 seater Toyota bus, Concise News reports. According to Vanguard, the nuns were attacked in front of their residence while on their way to morning Mass. “They were confronted by the armed men who probably waited outside their residence for them as they were proceeding for morning Mass. Read more here.

Four persons on Tuesday night lost their lives while chasing the abductors of an entrepreneur, Mercy Gabriel in Otukpa town of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue state, Concise News reports. The abducted victim, Mercy, was said to have been seized around 9:30pm in front of her shop at the ever busy Obu Branch in Benue’s Ogbadigbo area linking Ankpa in Kogi state. Witnesses said the kidnapped victim who completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) barely a month ago owns a communication outfit in the town and was busy in one of her two shops when some gunmen forced her into their waiting vehicle and sped off in the direction of Ankpa road. Read more here.

A military team of Operation Whirl Stroke in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states has apprehended 10 suspects involved in kidnapping and related crimes, Concise News reports. The Theatre Commander of the operation, Major General Adeyemi Yekini, paraded the suspects on Wednesday at the OPWS Headquarters in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. He explained that six suspected kidnappers and cattle rustlers were arrested from Nasarawa State and four suspected militia members, including a weapon manufacturer from Benue. Read more here.