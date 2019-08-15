Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Thursday, August 15, 2019.

“I wouldn’t give up my body to randoms,” were the words of Khafi who is currently under the tendencies of losing her job for engaging in several sexual activities with another BBNaija housemate, Gedoni. Now colleagues in the police have now called out the 29-year-old Khafi for double standards after she spoke out against sex outside marriage.

Big Brother Naija housemate khafi tried to hold back tears but could not, as she ends rifts with Venita over acting roles in today’s task. Concise News reports that the housemates were given the task of organizing a coronation and grand reception in form of drama for Seyi who won the Head of House challenge for the second week.

Jackye BBNaija 2019 housemateBig Brother Naijahousemate, Jackye has requested a change in the privileges given to the veto power holder. Concise News earlier reported that on Sunday, Diane won the veto power game of chance for the first time since the commencement of the reality TV show.

Amidst speculations that Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Jeff is secretly married, he has come out to reveal his actual marital status. Concise News understands that during Jeff’s stay in the house, he avoided having intimate relationship with female housemates, leading to speculations about him being married.

That’s the roundup of top BBNaija 2019 updates for today, more headlines are available on Concise News website.