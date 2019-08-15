Kogi Guber: Female Aspirant Makes Pledge To Youths, Women

A female aspirant in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi, Ms Rukkayat Ibrahim, has promised to be the voice for the voiceless women in the state, if elected governor.

She said she also wants to “fight for women and youths; that is why I am coming out; my first priority is to bring together the three major languages in the state to bring unity and peace.

“I lived in many states in the country and I have seen what they have and what we lack in Kogi which I am determined to bring home,” she said.

Ibrahim made the promise during a chat with journalists in a forum on Thursday in Abuja, promising that agriculture, rural development, women and youth empowerment would also receive equal attention.

According to the aspirant, there was need for workers to get their salaries as each month ends so that we do not have issues in the state.

She, however, said that the incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello was doing his best and that if elected governor, she will do better.

Ibrahim, who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said that she would be presenting a six-point agenda to the people of the state to seek support ahead of the election.

The aspirant also said that she was interested in fostering peace and unity among the three major ethnic groups in the state.

She said that when that is done, “we will not be needing any security; the funds invested in security will go into infrastructure development in the state.

Ibrahim posited that Kogi was too backward, observing that there was need for good roads, hospitals and job creation for young people.