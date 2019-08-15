Muslims value Jumaah as a special day of the week in which they observe their obligatory prayers and send Jummah Mubarak messages to their loved ones.

Jumaah prayer, which holds every Friday at noon, was ordained by Almighty Allah as stated in the Qur’an that, “O you who believe! when the call is made for prayer on Friday, then hasten to the remembrance of Allah and leave off trading; that is better for you if you know.

And when the prayer is ended, “then disperse in the land and seek of Allah’s bounty, and remember Allah much, that ye may be successful.” (Qur’an 62: 9-10).

There is no better way, as a Muslim, to begin a Friday than sending some lovely Jumaah Mubarak prayers and wishes to your partners, friends, family, colleagues and Muslim Ummah.

Jummah Wishes For Your Loved Ones

Oh, Allah forgives us all our sins, great and small, the first and the last, those that appear and those that are hidden. Make us among the pious one and grant us the pleasure in this world and hereafter, Jummah Barakah. To Allah belong the unseen (secrets) of the heavens and the earth and to Him goeth back every affair (for decision): then worship Him, and put thy trust in Him: and thy Lord is not unmindful of aught that ye do. Jummah Mubarak. Oh, Allah! Control our Hearts while going astray, divert our thoughts from planning evils against others, assist us to defeat Satan, enrich us with iman, Health & Wealth, make us active in all aspect of Ibaadat (worship) and make our entire life beneficial to Islam & humanity. Ameen. Jumma’at Mufeedah. May Almighty Allah grant you peace, stability, prosperity, goodness, love, kindness and peace of mind. Juma’at Mufeedah. May Almighty Allah bless you, with whatever you know is the best for you. Watch over your family and keep them safe forever. Amin. Juma’at Mubarakah. Allah’s divine helps a person break all barriers and achieve that height which earlier seemed impossible to overcome. He will see you through. Juma’at Kareem. May Al-Rahman ease your affairs, may Al-Raheem soften your burden today and beyond. Juma’at Kareem. May Almighty Allah bless you, protects you, guides you, guard you, be with you, stand for you, comfort you, fight for you and may He never forsake you. Juma’at Mufeed. Only the privileged souls are able to witness today. Ours is not by our power but by the grace of Almighty ALLAH (SWT). Alhamdulillah, Jummah Kareem. May ALLAH (SWT) substitute our lacks with a surplus, our sadness with happiness, our fears with security, accept our act of worship and grant us Aljanna Firdausi. Amin. Juma’at Mubarak. Salaam Aleikum. May Allah (SWT) Light every path you follow, gives you the Wisdom & Guidance to every step you take, bless every decision you make, and make us excel in all aspect of life & grants you & Your family Al-Jannah Firdausi. Ameen. Juma’h Kareem. May Almighty Allah make you a shining example of a true Muslim and an inspiration to other Muslims for emulation. Ameen Ya Hayyu, Ya Qayyum. Jumaat Mubarak. ربّنا آتنا في الدّنيا حسنة وفي الآخرة حسنة وقنا عذاب النّار ”Rabbana atina fee-addunya hasanatan wafeel-akhirati hasanatan waqina ‘athaba annar.”Our Lord! Grant us good in this world and good in the life to come and keep us safe from the torment of the Fire. Juma’at Mubarak. Eat together and not separately, for the blessings is associated with the company.

(Ibn Majah). Jumah’at Mubarak. If you will carry on the ways guided by human, you will find a hopeless end. But if you will carry on d way guided by Allah, you will find an endless hope. Jumu’ah Mubarak. Allah will not be tired of giving you the best. May the best of every good thing in life comes your way. Jumaatun Ramah A paradise is a place where all true believers aspire to have as a final abode. May Allah (SWT) make it a final home for us & our entire good friends and family members. Jumaah Kareem. Salaam alaikum. Leave everything of your affairs for Allah, but never leave Allah for anything. Jumaah Kareem. In life, everything will one day leave you but Allah will always be there for you. Jumaah Mubarak. A day of Allah’s favour is greater than a thousand years of human labour, may you find Allah’s favour beyond your expectations and imagination, today, and the rest of your life. Ameen. Jumaah Kareem. May Allah make u greater than who u are, show u more ways than u know, uphold u stronger than u stand, make ur future higher than today, your wishes be granted, your kindness is limitless, your mistakes be forgiven. May He Protect u & ur family. Ameen. Jumaah Mubarak. Allah never reveals the source of the rain, the sun and the sand. May Allah guide your ways and protect you from all evils. Amin. Jumaat Mubarak. May the blessings and favours of Allah locate you and your household today. May Allah accept your Ibadah and forgive your shortcomings. Jumuah Mubarak. Thank you, Allah, for this blessed Friday. Wish you more on earth in good health and abundant mercy. Jummah Mubarak ‘Alif Lam Min’ nobody knows it meaning except Almighty Allah, may the sources of your happiness be a mystery to the world. Happy Jumaah. Our Lord! Gives us the best of spouses and children, and place us among the pious ones. Jumaah Mubarak May the numbers of ‘AMINS’ say in the whole world on Friday, May it aligns with your silent prayers in the presence of Allah. Jumaah Mufeedah. Our Lord! Bestow on us mercy from Yourself, and facilitate for us our affair in the right way. Ameen. Jumaah Mubarak. Allah’s guidance on Hashabu Kaf (People of the Cave) to sustain their faith, His mysterious guidance to make them live for centuries, May He guide you while going astray, May He guard when the world is against you. Juma’at Ramah. Invoke in Allah or invoke in the Most Gracious (Allah), by whatever name you invoke Him (it is the same), for to Him belong the best name. Allah’s blessing will visit you. Juma’at Ramah. Allah will dignify, simplify, glorify, qualify, quantify, fortify, amplify, purify and justify you and your loved ones. Jumaah Mubarak. Allah says, ”when you call on Me, I will answer you,” may Allah answer our prayers when we least expect. Jumaah Kareem. You shall greatly increase on every side this month. Happy Friday to you. I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. Happy Jumaat to you. Every step you take today shall lead you to unspeakable testimonies, In Sha Allah. Amin. Jumaat Kareem. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, even as you begin a new day. Ameen. Jumaat Mufeed. As we watch the day unfolds and nobody is able to stop it, so shall your hopes, dreams, and aspirations be unstoppable this Friday and beyond. Ameen. Before the end of today, everything will turn around for your good. Watch it and believe it! In Sha Allah, Ameen. Jumaatun Kareem. May Almighty Allah make you a point of reference, a channel of blessings, a symbol of desirable successes and a celebrated achiever. Jumaat Ramah. Almighty Allah will permanently bless you and today and forever. Have a blessed Friday. It’s the best of abundance. Juma’at Kareem Ahky.

This Friday, the voice that that helps to Musa shall make a way for you where you think there is no way. Happy Jumaat Ikwani. May you find a way where none exist, May you be blessed when you least expect may Allah’s Barakah fill your home, today and beyond. Jumaat Kareem. Allah makes a night out of the day and makes a day out of the night, brings out the dead from a living and brings out the living from a dead. He gives wealth to whom He desires without an account, May you and your family be favoured. Ameen. Jumaat Mubaraq. Accelerated grace shall locate you and irreversible greatness shall be your daily experience today. May Almighty Allah bless you and your family today and forever. Juma’at Kareem. Allah (SWT) restored Ayub’s health, He delivered Yunus from the shirk, He rescued Noah and his followers from the water, He defended Ibrahim from the mighty fire of Nomurud, He saved Yusuph (ASW) from the shallow of death, may He save you from your enemy, calamity, sickness, death, sadness, grief and sorrow. Happy Jumaat Kareem. Allah will give you reasons to laugh over every situation and tears of sorrow shall never drop from your eyes. In Sha Allah. Jumaat Naheem. May Almighty Allah grant you the grace to overcome all reigning challenges in your life today and beyond. Happy best day. Today, those who present themselves as your friends but are deadly enemies Allah will expose & disgrace. Happy last Friday to Ramadan. Allah’s Shekinah will make your life always be peaceful and you shall be an example of all amazing things. Ameen. Juma’at Mufeed. Friday Shines in the heart of the believers may you be among the ones who will receive the benefits and blessing of Friday Prayers. Jummah Mubarak. Hidinah Sirotol Mustakeem, May Almighty Allah guide us to the right part today and the rest of your life. Jumaat Kareem. May Allah bless you and your family by the plentitude of His blessings…Ameen! Jummah Mubarak. Oh Allah, teach me that which will benefit me and increase me in knowledge. Jummah Mubarak! Ya Allah, forgive me all my sins, great and small, the first and the last, those that are apparent and those that are hidden. Jummah Mubarak! Our Lord! Give us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and defend us from the torment of the Fire. Jummah Mubarak. Yah Allah, bestow wisdom on us and join us with the righteous ones. Grant us an honourable mention in later generations. Place us among the inheritors of the Garden of Delight. Jummah Mubarak! Do not put us to shame on the Day of Ressurection when all shall be raised from the dead. Jummah Mubarak! Ya Allah, we only obey you as your subjects and we only request help from you. Head us to the right path. Lead us to the path of those who you provided with blessings and not the path of those who have been punished and those who have steered away. Jummah Mubarak. Dear Almighty, lead us to the right part and guide us against all evil. Jummah Mubarak. May Allah (SWT) grant us to be among those who lead a life in His path and who take every breath and the last with the word of testimony. Jummah Mubarak! May Almighty Allah never spare us a second from the abundance of the word of testimony. May He grant us to be among those who lead a life in His path and who take every breath and the last with the word of testimony. Jummah Mubarak. Let us pursue good and nice things that will help us get close to Him, not negative things that will drag us away from the Lord. Jummah Mubarak! A Muslim is a brother to a Muslim. He does not betray him, he does not lie to him, and nor does he fail him in times of difficulty. May Allah help through. Jumma Mubarak! Allah (SWT) is the One who favours us each drop of the water we drink and each bite of the food we eat. Jumaah Kareem. Remember everything a servant of Allah endures every loss he experiences, Allah always has a reward for him. Jummah Mubarak. The most sacred day with countless blessing and mercies of Allah. may this jummah lighten your life with teachings of Islam and protect you from calamity have a blessed Friday. The strength of Eeman, stay in your heart. and may Allah shower his countless blessings on you and your family on this holy day Jummah Mubarak. Allah (SWT) knows what your silent heart wants, even if you don’t include it in your prayers. He hears what your heart whispers. He may not give it to you now but someday, when you least expect it, things will happen in the best possible way. Jummah Mubarak my beloved brother/sister. Pray to Allah (SWT) sincerely believing it will be answered. Allah (SWT) does not respond to prayers from a frivolous and indifferent heart. Happy Friday. May Almighty Allah wipe away your secret tears, may He answer your prayers, may He grants your heart desire and may he never forsake you. Happy last Friday to Ramadan. As today is last Friday to Ramadan may Almighty Allah spear our lives, may He protect our Iman away from Shaitan, may He provide for us abundantly before during and after Ramadan. Juma’at Mufeed. When sadness fills your heart and tears flow in your eyes, Always remember three things. Allah is with you, still with you and always with you. Friday Mubarak. May Allah Control our Hearts while going astray, divert our thoughts from planning evils against others. Jumma@ Mubarak.

Jumaah Quotes And Message

It is not to forget that each blessing, each opportunity is entrusted to us by our Lord. It is to be able to see both wealth and poverty as a test. Just as our Prophet SAW said, it is to be grateful by saying: “All praise and thanks be to Allah in all circumstances”. Have a blessed Jumaah!

Allah (SWT) is the healer of illnesses. He blesses the suffering with its remedies. He is the helper to the helpless, hope to the hopeless. Our task is to never give the opportunity to those who want to exploit our beliefs, our sincerity, our feelings through our hardships and despair. It is to take refuge only in our Lord’s mercy.

It is to place our trust in Him only. It is to endure illness and calamity with patience, fortitude and submission; knowing that they are trials for us. Jummah Mubarak!

Allah (SWT) is the sole owner of life and death. He is the One who gives life, and who is going to take it when the time comes. Our Lord is going to revive us after we die. He is going to question us for our actions. He is going to give everyone what they exactly deserve. Our task is to stay true to our faith to the very last breath.

It is to make our life blessed with righteous deeds. It is to be ready for death and the day of judgment at all times. Jumma Mubarak!.

Happiness, Prayers, Respect, and Love, All of those come on Fridays, I request you to remember me in your Prayers.

Allah the Exalted enjoins: “O you who believe! Fear Allah. And let every soul look to what it has put forth for tomorrow.” Jummah Mubarak!

Thank you, Allah, for this blessed Friday.

O You who believe! when the call is proclaimed for Jummah (Friday Prayer), come fast to the remembrance of Allah. – Quran 62:9

O Allah I call You to witness and You are sufficient a witness and I call to witness all your angels. the inhabitants of your heavens. the bearers of Your throne. that I bear witness that you are Allah: There is no god but You. You Alone.

The Messenger of Allah, (PBUH), said “whoever hears the call to Friday prayer and he does not come, and he heart it again and does not come, and he hears it again and does not come, then Allah will put a seal over his heart and give him the heart of a hypocrite.”

Whoever reads Surah Al Kahf on the day of Jummah, will have a light that will shine from him from one Friday to the Next. Jummah Mubarak. Jummah Quotes Jummah Quotes Jummah Quotes.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) “Friday is the balance of the week, Ramadan is the balance of the year and Hajj is the balance of the life. – imam ibn Al-Qayyim ”

The prophet (PBUH) said: “You do not do evil to those who do evil to you. But you deal with them with forgiveness and kindness. (Bukhari).”

Recommended: Lovely Happy Eid Mubarak Wishes, Messages To Your Love Ones