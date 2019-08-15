Johnny Drille Regards Brymo As 'The Greatest'

One of Mavin Records artiste identified as Johnny Drille has showered praise on former chocolate city act, Brymo, as he declared him as the greatest.

He made this known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, August 14th.

In his post, he made it clear that him regarding Brymo as the greatest was a statement he did not write by mistake.

On the post, the RnB singer did not state the reason for his declaration, however, there are speculations that the duo is planning to release a single.

He wrote, “Brymo is the GREATEST!

“Yea I said it!”

The singer’s opinion has also generated a lot of mixed reaction on social media.

Brymo whose real name is Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, composer and author.

He started recording music in 1999 while in secondary school. He signed a record deal with Chocolate City in 2010 but was accused of breaching his contract with the label in 2013.