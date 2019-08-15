Tanzania is planning to publish the names of married men on a state-run agency’s website in order to curtail cheating, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that it was also to protect young women from “unnecessary heartbreaks.”

According to the Dar es Salaam regional commissioner, Paul Makonda, in a statement, many women are being deceived in the country by married men.

“I have received a lot of complaints from young women. Many women from Dar es Salaam region have been deceived many times, and they have had enough,” he said.

“Men have been promising to marry them, then later, they ditch the ladies and this is something that is humiliating,” the regional commissioner said.

“These cunning men have left many women nursing heartbreaks and emotional bruises. You’ll find a young man successfully wooing a woman, making her leave every other thing that she does, hoping that the man will marry her, not knowing that he is, indeed, conning her.

“If you look at the laws that we have in the country, there is a clause that protects women, who were promised marriages, only to be used and dumped. We want to use that clause to bring sanity in relationships.”

Once the move is adopted, every married person will register their marital statuses with the region’s database agency.

This will give women access to find out if a man who has made a promise or marriage to her is already married or not.

He added: “We want to reduce the cases of men conning women in the name of love and marriages.

“We are planning to meet the State agency in charge of the citizens’ database.

“Once that meeting is done, you, who lied to a woman that you will marry her, but ended up using and dumping her, be prepared, we are coming for you.”