Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has appointed a former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, as his Senior Special Assistant on sports matters, Concise News reports.

In a statement issued by the Ihedioha’s aide on new media, Izuchukwu Akwarandu, the Governor made the announcement on Wednesday at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital when the former Arsenal player visited him.

The statement reads: “The governor, Emeka Ihedioha, received one of the country’s football legends, Kanu Nwankwo, at the Government House, Owerri, on August 14, 2019.”

“Papilo, as fondly called by his fans, came to present his most recent CAF award, which was given to him at the just concluded Nations Cup in Egypt, to the sports-loving governor of Imo State. The star also presented a branded jersey to the governor.”

“The governor while welcoming the former Super Eagles goal poacher, announced Kanu Nwankwo as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.”