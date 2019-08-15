The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has denied reports that it is planning to stop the supply of cattle to southern Nigeria.

Concise News understands that there have been reports that the herdsmen will halt the supply of cattle to the southern part of the country following clashes with farmers.

However, the Katsina State chapter of the body, in a statement on Wednesday, described the reports as untrue.

According to its Chairman Atiku Abubakar, the national leadership of the body has not made such a decision.

He told Vanguard that the information will be made public whenever the body takes such a decision.