Food Import: What Jonathan's Former Aide Said About Buhari's Order

A former presidential aide Reno Omokri has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari takes much of the country’s Foreign Exchange (FOREX).

Concise News understands that Omokri made the claim on Thursday in a reaction to Buhari’s order to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to halt FOREX for food importation.

In a series of tweets, Omokri said, “General Buhari should also ask the CBN not to provide forex for medical tourists.

“No Nigerian has consumed forex for personal reasons like General Buhari

who spent almost 6 months in England in 2017, but the hypocrite doesn’t want forex for the masses good!”

According to him, “Since we also have schools in Nigeria, I hope General Buhari, will order the CBN not to provide forex for his kids who currently school in England.

“So selfish a leader. He wants to ban forex for food for the masses, while he educates his kids abroad with forex.”