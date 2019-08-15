Holders Nigeria’s D’Tigress on Thursday booked a place in the semi-finals of the 2019 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship in Senegal by thrashing DR Congo 79-46.

The ruthless Nigerian ladies, who had put Tunisia and Cameroon to the sword, recorded a 22-9 lead in the first quarter, 16-14 in the second and 23-9 points in the third.

They completed the trashing of the central Africans with 18-14 points win in the fourth quarter.

Nigeria next take on fellow west Africans Mali in the last four on Friday.