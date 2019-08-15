El-Zakzaky: What My Father Told Me In India - Daughter

Suhaila Zakzaky, the daughter of the leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, has said her father is suffering from lead and cadmium poisoning.

Concise News understands that El-Zakzaky is in India where he is being treated after a Kaduna Court granted him bail.

The IMN leader had rejected treatment from those he described as “unknown doctors” in India.

According to him, he wants to be treated by those booked before himself and wife left Nigeria.

While reacting to the development, El-Zakzaky’s daughter said his father is not happy as armed police were outside his room.

“He (El-Zakzaky) told me that he no longer feels safe and might choose to leave India,” she told BBC.

“I am really worried for [sic] my father, especially because of the lead and cadmium poisoning.

“His doctors say if he gets to a certain level his organs could start failing and that’s really scary because that means he could just die at any moment.”

She further noted that the poisoning in her father’s body may be due to shrapnel in his body “from when he was shot in 2015 when the Nigerian Army raided our home.”