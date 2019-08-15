Reigning African queens, D’Tigress of Nigeria yesterday in Dakar defeated Cameroon in their second game of Group B to book a quarterfinal date with DR Congo at the on-going FIBA Women Afrobasket holding in Senegal.

Nigeria won the first quarter and second quarter 49- 23, maintaining their lead in the third and fourth quarter ended 72-33 and 106-39 respectively.

The top performers for Nigeria were Promise Amukamara, who controlled the floor and aced 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, and Cameroon’s Amina Njoukou had 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Nigeria will meet DR Congo, which finished third in Group B in today’s quarterfinals.

Speaking on the game, D’Tigress Coach, Otis Hughley said, “We will treat every game the same because everyone will come out to play. Go in with the same attitude we always have, to play hard from beginning to end. We respect all opponents for we know any team can be beaten if not properly prepared. However, we hope at the end of the game they respect us too”

The match will start at 11.30 a.m. at the Dakar Arena.