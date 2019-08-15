Award-winning singer, Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma appear to be at rifts with the singer’s babymama, Sophia Momodu.

Concise News understands that the drama began when Sophia shared a post on her Instagram handle, saying she wished she could be a father and mother to the baby she shares with Davido.

The babymama’s post is however taken to be a perceived frustration that Chioma blocks her attempts to get money from the singer.

The dissatisfaction in Sophia’s outcry has been linked to a fake account which has reportedly been attacking Chioma.

Reacting to the post, Davido said “if YOU GOT BALLS, SEND IT YOURSELF, @theChefchi don’t mind dem, BALL !!!!

Sharing Davido’s post, nobody tougher than a hungry ass little witch (with failed plans) behind a fake account!”

“I’m not responsible for anybody’s misfortune pls, leave meeeeeee pressed for no reason, sigh” Chioma added.