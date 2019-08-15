DJ Arafat's Mother Visits Son's Point Of Accident

Mother, siblings and loved ones of popular Ivorian musical act, DJ Arafat, have visited the accident scene of the deceased with flowers in Abidjan.

The disc jockey lost his life to a road accident on Sunday, leaving behind his mother, siblings and loved ones, who have paid a tribute to him.

The singer who was unconscious was quickly admitted to intensive care. Unfortunately, he did not survive.

Confirming his death, Ivorian Minister of Culture and Francophonie, Maurice Bandaman, who visited the artiste’s, said, “I’m at the clinic where DJ Arafat was admitted. I can confirm that the artist has passed away. I am with Minister of State Hamed Bakayoko to organize with the family.”

Information has it that a Prophetess and the president of MINOGE, a Non-governmental Organisation, Bénie Marthe, had predicted his death in 2018.

A CCTV footage showing the last few moments of DJ Arafat riding his motorbike before the unfortunate incident.

See photos: