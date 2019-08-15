Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that Singer, Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma will put to bed next month.

Concise News reports that Olunloyo made the revelation in a post on her Instagram handle, where she advised Davido to do proper wedding arrangements.

According to the journalist, nobody should have children out of wedlock.

She wrote ” Davido is TRENDING. Might as well do my #KemiTalks. Since Chioma is giving birth next month, I suggest you should MARRY her Period! She was dating you b4 all the baby mamas anyway and will probably give you the SON.

“I have 3 sons outta wedlock and wished I was married b4 kids💚 but domestic violence, emotional abuse and all sorts of nonsense can make you move on to the next man.”

“That doesn’t make a woman cheap. Make sure you find the right man before having kids. Times are changing. NOBODY SHOULD BE HAVING KIDS OUT OF WEDLOCK!”she added.

