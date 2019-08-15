Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, has been granted bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Concise News reports.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo admitted Babalele to bail on Thursday in the sum of N20million with one surety in like sum.

The judge said the surety must be resident in Lagos and must produce evidence of means through an affidavit.

Babalele was also directed to deposit his international passport, which has been with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with the court.

Babalele, however, would be remanded in the custody of the EFCC pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

In a related development, the judge granted bail to Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie, and his brother, Erhunse, in the sum of N20million each with one surety in like sum.

He held that the sureties must reside in Lagos and also have landed property in the state.

In the meantime, the defendants would be released to their counsel pending the perfection of their bail terms which must be done with 14 days.

The judge, thereafter, fixed October 8 for trial in both cases.