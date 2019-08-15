Britain’s main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn urged parliament on Wednesday to oust Prime Minister Boris Johnson before he takes the splintered country out of the EU without a deal.

Corbyn called on members of other parties who fear the economic consequences of a chaotic “no-deal Brexit” to vote no-confidence in Johnson’s government and appoint a caretaker one in its place.

He offered to lead the new cabinet on a “strictly time-limited” basis so that he can ask leaders of the other 27 EU member states to postpone the October 31 divorce date.

“I would then, as leader of the opposition, seek the confidence of the House for a strictly time-limited temporary government with the aim of calling a general election, and securing the necessary extension,” Corbyn said in a letter to top pro-European and moderate lawmakers.

“In that general election, Labour will be committed to a public vote on the terms of leaving the European Union, including an option to Remain.”

Corbyn did not spell out when he intended to put the motion of no-confidence up for a vote.

A Downing Street spokesman said Corbyn’s proposal would “overrule the referendum and wreck the economy”.