The Federal Government has called for a probe into the killing of a Nigerian pastor Joseph Nwajueze in China, Concise News understands.

Joseph Nwajueze was alleged killed recently by Chinese security operatives while trying to escape arrest for visa violations.

While reacting to the development, Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Wednesday, said an investigation should be launched into the matter.

She said there was no reason for the killing of the clergyman, calling for the suspects to be fished out.

Also, she lamented the “stigmatisation” of Nigerians living in China just as she condoled with the family of the deceased.

Abike assured that the government will do everything to support the family.

Equally, she called for calm among Nigerians in China, asking them not to take laws into their hands.