While R&B singer R. Kelly remains in federal custody over crimes that centre on child molestation, he has met with attorney Thomas Meserau who is famous for winning Michael Jackson’s child molestation case.

Concise News understands that Meserau traveled to Chicago to meet with Kelly on Wednesday morning.

Recall that the singer was arrested earlier in July Kelly, charged in Chicago and New York with crimes including having sex with minors and trying to cover it up.

R. Kelly later faced a bail hearing on Tuesday July 16, where the U.S. District Judge, Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling.

According to reports, Kelly has not been pleased with his current lead attorney, Steve Greenberg, and is pursuing other legal options.

Although, Meserau is not officially Kelly’s attorney yet, but reports say the discussions in the camp are for him to take over as the lead attorney and help navigate the difficult road ahead as the singer eventually heads to trial.

The Blast first reported that Kelly was interested in bringing Mesereau as his federal charges were still looming, and the two even engaged in phone discussions.

Mesereau was the lead attorney on Michael Jackson’s 2005 criminal trial in Santa Barbara County.