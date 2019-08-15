Four persons on Tuesday night lost their lives while chasing the abductors of an entrepreneur, Mercy Gabriel in Otukpa town of Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue state, Concise News reports.

The abducted victim, Mercy, was said to have been seized around 9:30pm in front of her shop at the ever busy Obu Branch in Benue’s Ogbadigbo area linking Ankpa in Kogi state.

Witnesses said the kidnapped victim who completed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) barely a month ago owns a communication outfit in the town and was busy in one of her two shops when some gunmen forced her into their waiting vehicle and sped off in the direction of Ankpa road.

It was learnt that some young men who witnessed the happening quickly rode on motorcycles and pursued the abductors in an attempt to rescue the woman but they were knocked down by a vehicle in the process as the four of them died on the spot.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Benue state, Aliyu Baba, told Daily Trust that the four persons who died were sympathisers who witnessed the lady being taken away and decided alongside others to pursue the abductors.

Baba said, unknowingly to the deceased, there was another vehicle coming from the opposite direction with headlight which suggested it was rather a motorcycle and before they could veer off the road properly, the vehicle hit them.

“Four of them (men) died,” the sector commander states.

When contacted, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive any briefing on the matter.

Council Chair express sadness over situation

Meanwhile, the caretaker committee Chairman of Ogbadibo council, Prince Samuel Onuh, has expressed bitterness over the kidnap of the young business entrepreneur and the death of the four young men.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday by his media aide, Sunny Inedu, the chairman expressed worry about the incident and specifically commiserated with the families of the four men who lost their lives in the process.

Onuh hailed their gallantry, for trying to be true brothers to the victim but became casualties in the process.

He further stressed the need for police and relevant security agencies in Otukpa, Benue state and neighbouring Kogi state, to rescue the kidnapped lady.