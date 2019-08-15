BBNaija: Again, Bobrisky Signs Support For Tacha

Controversial crossdresser identified as Bobrisky has again taken to Social Media to drum his support for Tacha, a contestant of the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show.

Recall that Idris Okuneye has always shown his fondness for 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate since she got into the house.

As the reality Tv star is up for eviction this week, through his page, he has solicited votes in order for her to remain in the house.

The controversial figure told Tacha in her post that she should chill as she got her back.

She wrote, “We are not surprised 😲 you are up for possible eviction dis week again. Baby chill and relax your Bobrisky is here for you.

“You staying in that house till 99days. VOTE Tacha to 32052 guys love you.”

See post: