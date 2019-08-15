Viewers of the Big Brother Naija show were amused to see female housemate, Venita hiding food stuff in her cloth, as she carried on like nothing happened.

Concise News reports that the housemates had carried out a coronation and grand reception in form of drama for Seyi who won the Head of House challenge for the second week.

The ceremony which saw the housemates in different attires portraying Nigerian culture was a buffet with the best delicacies .

The Housemates had to their full and at some point were scared by the large portions left.

Venita however took her fans by surprise as she hid food in he cloth.

Watch Video below