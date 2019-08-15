Popular social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, has described fan’s reactions on the ongoing Big Brother Naija show as foolishness, Concise News understands.

Ednut stated this on his Instagram handle, while reacting to a footage of a BBNaija fan ranting about the show.

The unidentified fan said in parts ” time will reach now, when Mercy do (sic) some certain things in the house, when they disqualify her or give her many many strikes, it is you fools you nonsense things that will still come back and say big brother is biased, whereby you guys are the cause of everything, God will not allow Mercy to act somehow in that house because if Ike leaves this house on Sunday, you people will know me”

Not pleased with the rants, Ednut noted that the reality TV show is a complete waste of energy, time and foolishness on the part of the viewers for some reasons as highlighted.

He wrote “This is pure FOOLISHNESS, using these whole energy for Big Brother that’s collecting money from you through voting and teaching you nothing. When the winner emerges, the winner will still not give you anything. Your account and energy is reducing for nothing in return. OZUOR!”

Just recently, he slammed Tacha over her failure to define characteristics.