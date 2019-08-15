Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike has attacked Seyi, describing him as being hypersensitive and objective as a leader.

Concise News reports that the duo engaged in an argument earlier on Thursday morning, over a task Biggie gave their team ‘Cruisetopia’

The argument started when Seyi stated that the earth is round, after which Mike made jest of him.

Angered by Mike’s reaction, Seyi walked out on the team members.

Mike however, told Seyi to act like a leader and stop overreacting to certain issues or forcing his opinion on other housemates.

Seyi replied Mike: “Please, I don’t like you coming to me for personal beliefs, I find it offensive and childish.”

Responding again, Mike said: “You don’t call yourself a leader and walk out every time there is a provocation or you can’t control the situation.”

“You are not fit for leadership when you keep quitting. To me, that is petty I don’t work with sensitive people.”