Everyone’s got stories to tell about their past life and as such, ‘pepper dem’ housemate, Mercy has disclosed how she made money before coming into the big brother house

Concise News reports that Mercy had made the disclosure while in a conversation with her sweetheart, Ike on Thursday morning.

Narrating how she had tried to make ends meet, the curvy housemate said she had sold fuel at black market and wash clothes for people to get money in return.

She said: “I have done menial jobs to make money and get myself through school, I helped my mother sometime when there was fuel scarcity to sell fuel at black market.”

“I also washed clothes for people and got paid,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mercy and Ike won two million Naira from the “Munch It” challenge which took place on Sunday August 14 afternoon.